BENTONVILLE, Arkansas/BOSTON, June 4 Even as
Wal-Mart Stores Inc showed unusual openness to
outsiders' complaints by taking steps including raising wages,
it has been trying to slam the door on a shareholder proposal
that could weaken the founding Walton family's power over its
board.
The investors are pushing hard for changes in how the
world's No. 1 retailer governs itself, seeking to install an
independent chairman. Many also support a measure that would
require wider disclosure of when it has "clawed back"
compensation from executives linked to ethical missteps.
Crucial to the debate will be the stance of BlackRock Inc
, Wal-Mart's No. 3 shareholder, which last year appeared
to take the company to task for its response to a Mexican
bribery scandal which has angered a number of shareholders.
Wal-Mart, which says it cares about outside shareholders views,
has met with BlackRock twice since last year.
The persistent investor gripes come as the retailer puts its
best foot forward at this week's shareholders' meeting outside
of Bentonville, Arkansas where it is based. Wal-Mart has brought
in thousands of workers from around the world for a three-day,
celebrity-studded affair that culminates in Friday's annual
meeting.
"Wal-Mart shareowners have been pushing for a more
independent and accountable board ever since the bribery-related
allegations several years ago exposed serious board oversight
failures," New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, who
oversees city pension funds with $160 billion in assets, said in
a statement.
"The company will not succeed in restoring investor
confidence in its business practices and compliance until it
heeds the calls to overhaul its board," Stringer said.
The Comptroller's office was behind one of several
derivative lawsuits filed by investors against Wal-Mart in 2012
related to the bribery allegations. That suit is ongoing.
Wal-Mart spokesman Randy Hargrove said the company takes
governance seriously and has reached out to many of its largest
shareholders to discuss its strategy and policies, and shared
the insights of those meetings with the board.
"We'll continue to evaluate and act upon the recommendations
that the board feels are in the best interest of all of our
shareholders," he said.
This year the company will trumpet a move announced in
February to invest $1 billion in wages and training as a sign of
its willingness to listen to critics, who have long blasted the
company for not paying a "living wage".
But Wal-Mart has sought to quash criticism from another
quarter in the form of shareholders pushing to install an
independent chairman. Family scion Rob Walton has served as
chairman for 23 years.
Shareholders have made similar proposals in the last two
years but Wal-Mart this year for the first time petitioned the
Securities and Exchange Commission to exclude the proposal. The
request was denied.
Wal-Mart believes its board structure is sound, Hargrove
said. Its lead director is independent, as are 11 of 16 members,
and it separates the roles of chairman and chief executive.
The rebel shareholders argue a chairman without ties to
management or the founding family could help better address the
bribery allegations and avoid similar occurrences elsewhere. The
company has spent $612 million over the past three years on
legal and related costs to cope with an investigation into the
matter, which remains unresolved.
Because the Walton family owns 50.9 percent of the
retailer's shares, outside shareholder proposals face daunting
odds. But a significantly higher rate of support among
non-Walton votes could prod independent board members to adopt
reforms, some governance experts said.
BlackRock, which is the world's largest asset manager and is
seen as a key swing vote, has slowly offered more detail about
its voting practices.
Friday's meeting will be the first since a June 2014
governance report in which BlackRock said it had raised concerns
"with a global retailer after allegations of bribery surfaced at
the company" and that its requests for follow-up meetings had
gone unanswered.
Wal-Mart's Hargrove said the company has met with BlackRock
twice in the past year, which could help address its concerns.
BlackRock would not confirm that the report pertained to
Wal-Mart or comment on its voting at Wal-Mart this year. But the
descriptions in its report matched how its funds voted at the
retailer, including support for the independent chairman
proposal last year.
"It's one thing when you have pension funds and activist
investors raising concerns about a company like Wal-Mart, but
when you have BlackRock raising that concern that brings the
debate right into the mainstream," said William Atwood,
executive director of the Illinois State Board of Investment.
CLAWBACK
The top two proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder
Services and Glass Lewis, have recommended votes for the
independent chairman proposal this year, as they did in the
prior two years.
While the independent chairman proposal got just 15.4
percent of the overall vote last year, support among non-Walton
shares, assuming all Walton shares were voted, was 40 percent,
up from 35.6 percent in 2013.
Last June Wal-Mart named director Gregory Penner as vice
chairman, a move viewed by many as setting him up to one day
succeed his father-in-law Rob Walton, who is 70 years old, atop
the board.
"The bottom line is this is a family firm and change is
going to be very slow coming," said Ric Marshall, executive
director at MSCI ESG Research.
The "clawback" proposal, which was also launched after the
bribery allegations surfaced in 2012, got 38 percent of
non-Walton votes, last year. Wal-Mart is recommending a vote
against it, arguing that it already discloses enough on the
issue.
"It's an area where the company has not been responsive to a
very reasonable proposal," said Laura Jordan, assistant
treasurer at the state of Connecticut. "It has the sense of
digging in its heels."
