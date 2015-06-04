June 4 Wal-Mart Stores has a new priority:
reducing theft.
Greg Foran, head of the retailer's U.S. operations, told a
media briefing on Thursday he added theft and other forms of
"unknown shrinkage" to a list of urgent items to be tackled at
Wal-Mart's 4,555 stores across the United States.
Foran said he saw an opportunity to boost margins by putting
a dent in a problem that typically represents 1 percent for any
retailer's sales. He noted that Wal-Mart generated nearly $300
billion in revenues in the United States in the past fiscal
year.
"One percent of $300 billion is quite a lot of money. If you
can save 10 basis points of it - boy I'll take it every day of
the week and put it into lower prices for customers," Foran told
Reuters after the briefing.
One basis point is equal to one hundredth of 1 percent,
meaning that 10 basis points - or 0.1 percent - of $300 billion
would be equal to $30 million.
Wal-Mart had flagged the issue when it announced its first
quarter earnings last month, saying that "shrink" was a major
contributor to a 13 basis point decline in its gross profit
margin. It said half of the problem was related to food.
Foran said unknown shrinkage could include problems like
mistakes in inventory record-keeping in addition to stealing by
customers or employees.
He said the problem was not necessarily growing, but he
decided to focus on it given the potential margin boost.
After Foran took over as head of the U.S. business in
August, he instituted a series of "urgent agenda" items aimed at
improving store management. Foran said he had taken two projects
off that list and added two more, including the focus on
shrinkage. He did not provide further details.
