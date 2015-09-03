Sept 3 Sam's Club, the membership warehouse club
division of Wal-Mart Stores Inc, said on Thursday it has
tied up with online car-shopping site TrueCar Inc in an
effort to boost its auto business.
Sam's Club said in a statement that the tie-up would give
its members access to more than 10,000 TrueCar dealers and
guaranteed savings off the manufacturer's suggested retail price
for new cars as well as savings on used cars.
Shares of TrueCar were up 5.4 percent at $6.34 in morning
trade. The stock of Wal-Mart was up 0.7 percent at $64.86.
Sam's Club competes with Costco Wholesale Corp,
which has expanded its auto business significantly over the past
several years.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)