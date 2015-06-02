June 2 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it was raising wages for more than 100,000 of its U.S. workers in some departments from July, the Associated Press reported.

The world's largest retailer will increase the wages of managers of service-oriented departments such electronics and auto care to $13-$24.70 per hour from $10.30-$20.09 currently, said an AP report published on the Daily News website on Tuesday. (nydn.us/1eMMKuj)

Hourly wage of managers of departments such as clothing and consumer products will rise to $10.90-$20.71 from $9.90-$19.31, AP reported.

At specialized areas such as the deli sections, workers will earn $9.90-$18.81 per hour compared with $9.20-$18.53 currently, the news agency said.

Wal-Mart was not immediately available for comment.

The company, which has 4,540 Walmart stores and about 650 Sam's Club stores in the United States, has a total of 1.3 million employees in the country, according to its website.

Wal-Mart said in February that it would raise entry-level wages for 500,000 U.S. employees in 2016.

The company said in April that it would eliminate the position of zone manager at its U.S. stores and add 8,000 new department heads as part of an overhaul of its store operations. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)