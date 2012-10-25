LONDON, Oct 25 (IFR) - Investors may have the opportunity to purchase not only Scottish, but Welsh debt too over the coming years, as both countries look towards devolved powers that would allow them to access the capital markets.

A joint statement issued by the UK and Welsh governments on Wednesday reveals that the Welsh government should, in principle, be able to initiate capital borrowing if fiscal controls are transferred to the Welsh assembly.

HM treasury is currently looking into the issuance of bonds for Scotland, and could have its workload doubled after the Commission on Devolution in Wales, also known as the Silk Commission, reports on the transfer of tax powers to Wales on November 19.

Set up in October 2011, the independent Silk Commission is looking into the case for the devolution of fiscal powers to Wales and increasing the power of the Assembly.

The Welsh Assembly on Wednesday held a debate to establish whether the government should be afforded extra funding powers to invest in key capital projects and stimulate economic growth.

A similar argument is brewing in the north of the UK, where Scots are looking into diversifying their funding when the country takes control of a further 15% of its own budget from April 2016, as laid out in the Scotland Act 2012.

Scotland - and Wales - presently receive funding through a stable and predictable block grant set out every year in the Chancellor's spending review. However, with increased fiscal autonomy, these countries would have to compensate for greater budget volatility by accessing alternative sources of funding.

The Treasury is currently reviewing submissions from a consultation held over the summer to gauge interest in Scottish debt issuance.

The amount Scotland will be looking to raise in capital markets is a mere GBP2.2bn, which pales into insignificance next to the UK that has a Gilt issuance target of GBP166.4bn this year, and most recently raised GBP4.25bn from the issue of a new 2044 bond on Tuesday.

However, as the consultation explains, there are still a number of thorny issues up for discussion before either nation enters the market: Would capital markets funding be guaranteed by the UK government? And, whether guaranteed or not, would it be sustainable for these devolved governments if they had to pay a hefty premium over the UK sovereign to access markets? (Reporting By John Geddie, editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)