Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Aug 5 U.S. pharmacy chain Walgreen Co will buy the remaining 55 percent of European drug chain Alliance Boots that it does not already own in a deal valued at about 5 billion pounds ($8.4 billion), Sky News reported, citing sources.
Walgreen is expected to remain headquartered in the United States rather than pursuing a tax inversion that would involve moving its corporate headquarters to the UK or Switzerland, Sky News said. (bit.ly/1s8OOku)
($1 = 0.5925 British Pounds) (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Walmart announces acquisition of ModCloth, a online women’s fashion retailer
* Controlling clan doesn't have means to fund buyout -analyst