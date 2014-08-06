Aug 6 U.S. retailer Walgreen Co will
make a full takeover of Europe's biggest pharmacy chain Alliance
Boots, but won't use the deal to move its tax domicile
overseas after fierce criticism of such tax-cutting moves at
home.
Walgreen said on Wednesday it would buy the 55 percent it
does not already own of Alliance Boots for 3.13 billion pounds
($5.27 billion) in cash and 144.3 million Walgreen shares, after
first taking a 45 percent stake in 2012.
It added the combined company would keep its tax domicile in
the United States, with headquarters in the Chicago area.
(1 US dollar = 0.5940 British pound)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Mark Potter)