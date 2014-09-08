Sept 8 U.S. drugstore chain operator Walgreen Co
said it had appointed Barry Rosenstein of hedge fund
Jana Partners to its board as the company moves to complete its
takeover of drugstore chain Alliance Boots.
Rosenstein, Jana's founder and managing partner, will join
Walgreen's board immediately and Jana will place a second
director who will be mutually agreed by the company and the
hedge fund, Walgreen said, without giving any specific reasons
for the appointments.
Walgreen had come under pressure from investors including
Jana to shift its tax domicile to Switzerland or Britain as part
of the Alliance Boots deal, but the company last month rejected
this following domestic criticism of such tax-cutting deals.
Jana and Walgreen had been engaged in discussion about steps
the company could take to boost its shares, even as Walgreen
rejected the idea of moving its tax domicile, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Monday. (on.wsj.com/1rrXvRx)
"We are pleased to welcome Barry to the board in this
pivotal moment for our company as we anticipate the completion
of the Walgreens-Alliance Boots merger," James Skinner, chairman
of Walgreen's board of directors, said in a statement.
Jana will work with Walgreen to cut costs and change the
kind of products the drugstore chain stocks, and will also urge
changes to its investment plans, the WSJ said, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Walgreen representatives could not immediately be reached
for further comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by David
Holmes)