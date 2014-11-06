(ADDS order books, guidance, details) By Danielle Robinson and Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Nov 6 (IFR) - US drug store giant Walgreens pulled in price guidance Thursday as much as 25bp on its jumbo seven-tranche acquisition financing bond after attracting around US$40bn of demand. Market sources said the issuer, rated Baa2 by Moody's and BBB by S&P, may look to raise up to US$8bn from the deal, after earlier indicating the bond would be in the US$6bn-US$7bn range. The trade, which will be followed by euro and sterling issues expected to be around US$2bn-equivalent in total, will help fund a US$15.3 financing package for its acquisition of the remaining stake in UK peer Alliance Boots it doesn't already own. It is also lining up US$5bn-equivalent of loans. At US$8bn, the dollar deal would be the biggest acquisition bond in the US investment-grade bond market this year, just above Bayer's US$7bn six-tranche trade in August. The trade consists of three-, five-, seven-, 10-, 20- and 30-year fixed-rate bonds as well as an 18-month floating-rate note. Walgreens dropped plans for a three-year floater. Active bookrunners on the trade - Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley - are expected to price it later on Thursday. Passive books are HSBC, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities. TRANCHE SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE 18m FRN bnchmrk 5/18/2016 3mL+50a 3mL+45-50 3-year bnchmrk 11/17/2017 T+100bpa T+80-85 5-year bnchmrk 11/18/2019 T+125a T+105-110 7-year bnchmrk 11/18/2021 T+145a T+125-130 10-year bnchmrk 11/18/2024 T+160a T+145-150 20-year bnchmrk 11/18/1934 T+170a T+145-150 30-year bnchmrk 11/18/1944 T+187.5a T+170-175 (Reporting by Danielle Robinson, Mike Gambale, Anthony Rodriguez and John Balassi; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)