(ADDS order books, guidance, details)
By Danielle Robinson and Mike Gambale
NEW YORK, Nov 6 (IFR) - US drug store giant Walgreens pulled
in price guidance Thursday as much as 25bp on its jumbo
seven-tranche acquisition financing bond after attracting around
US$40bn of demand.
Market sources said the issuer, rated Baa2 by Moody's and
BBB by S&P, may look to raise up to US$8bn from the deal, after
earlier indicating the bond would be in the US$6bn-US$7bn range.
The trade, which will be followed by euro and sterling
issues expected to be around US$2bn-equivalent in total, will
help fund a US$15.3 financing package for its acquisition of the
remaining stake in UK peer Alliance Boots it doesn't already
own.
It is also lining up US$5bn-equivalent of loans.
At US$8bn, the dollar deal would be the biggest acquisition
bond in the US investment-grade bond market this year, just
above Bayer's US$7bn six-tranche trade in August.
The trade consists of three-, five-, seven-, 10-, 20- and
30-year fixed-rate bonds as well as an 18-month floating-rate
note.
Walgreens dropped plans for a three-year floater.
Active bookrunners on the trade - Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley - are
expected to price it later on Thursday.
Passive books are HSBC, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo
Securities.
TRANCHE SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE
18m FRN bnchmrk 5/18/2016 3mL+50a 3mL+45-50
3-year bnchmrk 11/17/2017 T+100bpa T+80-85
5-year bnchmrk 11/18/2019 T+125a T+105-110
7-year bnchmrk 11/18/2021 T+145a T+125-130
10-year bnchmrk 11/18/2024 T+160a T+145-150
20-year bnchmrk 11/18/1934 T+170a T+145-150
30-year bnchmrk 11/18/1944 T+187.5a T+170-175
(Reporting by Danielle Robinson, Mike Gambale, Anthony
Rodriguez and John Balassi; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc
Carnegie)