Akzo Nobel rejects improved bid from U.S. rival PPG
AMSTERDAM, March 22 Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel rejected on Wednesday a second takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries saying the offer was too low and too risky.
Feb 5 Walgreen Co : * Says "we will continue to evaluate the choice of products our customers want"
AMSTERDAM, March 22 Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel rejected on Wednesday a second takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries saying the offer was too low and too risky.
* Therapix Biosciences Ltd. announces pricing of U.S. Initial public offering and NASDAQ listing
* Rejects second unsolicited proposal from PPG Industries Inc