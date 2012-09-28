US STOCKS-Apple and banks propel Wall Street to record high
* Yellen says Fed to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting
CHICAGO, Sept 28 Walgreen Co : * CEO says encouraged by early results of Express Scripts patients coming back * CEO says nearly 12 million customers signed up for balance rewards * CEO says balance rewards sign UPS significantly ahead of forecast
* Skywest, inc. Reports combined January 2017 traffic for Skywest Airlines and Expressjet Airlines
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 A federal judge on Tuesday granted preliminary approval to a plan for Volkswagen AG to pay at least $1.22 billion to fix or buy back nearly 80,000 polluting 3.0-liter diesel vehicles in the United States over the German automaker's emissions-cheating scandal.