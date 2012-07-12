July 12 Walgreen Co said on Thursday that recently retired McDonald's Corp chief executive James Skinner was named its new non-executive chairman, a move that comes as the largest U.S. drugstore chain plans an international expansion.

Skinner, a Walgreen board member since 2005, succeeds Al McNally, who has been non-executive chairman since 2009 and remains on the board.

The move came three weeks after Walgreen said it would pay $6.7 billion for a 45 percent stake in European drugstore company Alliance Boots Holdings Ltd in Walgreen's first move beyond its home market.

Skinner served as CEO of McDonald's, which has restaurants in 119 countries, from November 2004 until earlier this year. (Reporting by Brad Dorfman; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)