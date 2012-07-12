July 12 Walgreen Co said on Thursday
that recently retired McDonald's Corp chief executive
James Skinner was named its new non-executive chairman, a move
that comes as the largest U.S. drugstore chain plans an
international expansion.
Skinner, a Walgreen board member since 2005, succeeds Al
McNally, who has been non-executive chairman since 2009 and
remains on the board.
The move came three weeks after Walgreen said it would pay
$6.7 billion for a 45 percent stake in European drugstore
company Alliance Boots Holdings Ltd in Walgreen's first
move beyond its home market.
Skinner served as CEO of McDonald's, which has restaurants
in 119 countries, from November 2004 until earlier this year.
