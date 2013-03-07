By Jessica Wohl
| March 7
March 7 Walgreen Co is getting behind
the "green" part of its name, as it aims to build what it
believes will be the first store in the United States to produce
at least as much energy as it consumes.
The largest U.S. drugstore chain is preparing to build the
"net zero energy" store in Evanston, Illinois, less than 20
miles (32 km) from its headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois. That
location provides relatively easy access for its engineers to
measure the store's performance.
From building stores with recycled materials to investing in
solar power, a host of U.S. retailers including Home Depot Inc
and Best Buy Co Inc have stepped up efforts in
recent years to become more environment-friendly.
The green trend began in earnest in 2005, when Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, under fire for its labor and healthcare
practices, latched onto the issue. The world's largest retailer
has since installed solar panels at many stores, forced its
suppliers to reduce the size of their packaging and made its
trucks more fuel efficient.
Before it builds the store, Walgreen must finish demolishing
a 20-year old version of its drugstore that the net zero store
will replace. The vast majority of the existing structure will
be recycled, Walgreen said.
Walgreen aims to reduce energy usage by 20 percent across
all of its more than 8,000 stores by 2020. Energy usage at the
net zero store should be about 40 percent lower, and the store
will also generate electricity through a variety of efforts.
Those include installing more than 800 solar panels on the
roof and two wind turbines. It will also drill 550 feet (168
meters) into the ground below the store, where temperatures are
more constant and can be tapped to heat or cool the store in
winter and summer, for geothermal energy. The store will be
built with energy-efficient materials, it said.
Estimates suggest the store will use 200,000 kilowatt hours
per year of electricity while generating 256,000 kilowatt hours
per year, Walgreen said, noting that those estimates vary due to
weather and other factors.
While it will cost significantly more to build this type of
store up front compared with a typical store, Walgreen expects
to recoup those added costs over time. It also hopes to learn
from the test and then implement more energy-saving practices in
its future stores.