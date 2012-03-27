March 27 Walgreen Co posted a 7.6
percent decline in quarterly profit on Tuesday as it filled
fewer prescriptions due to the loss of a contract and a mild flu
season.
Walgreen stopped filling prescriptions for patients in the
Express Scripts Inc network on Dec. 31 after the
companies failed to agree on a new contract. The number of
prescriptions filled at comparable Walgreen stores fell 8.6
percent in January and 9.5 percent during the first 28 days of
February.
Profit fell to $683 million, or 78 cents per share, in the
fiscal second quarter ended Feb. 29, from $739 million, or 80
cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 0.8 percent to $18.65 billion. Sales at stores
open at least a year, or same-store sales, fell 1.5 percent.
