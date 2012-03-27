* Q2 EPS 78 cents vs Wall Street view 77 cents

* Shares rise 0.8 pct (Adds company and investor comments, updates stock activity)

By Jessica Wohl

March 27 Walgreen Co's quarterly profit fell less than expected, with sales of general merchandise holding up even as the drugstore chain filled fewer prescriptions because of the loss of a contract and a mild flu season.

Walgreen stopped filling millions of prescriptions for patients in the Express Scripts Inc network on Dec. 31, after the companies failed to agree on a new contract.

The loss of that account reduced earnings by 7 cents per share in the second quarter ended on Feb. 29, Walgreen said on Tuesday, while a milder cold and flu season than a year earlier cut another 3 cents.

Still, Walgreen kept its costs in check and earned slightly more than analysts anticipated.

Its shares rose 0.8 percent to $34.64 in morning trading.

While the company has suffered lately, leaving the Express Scripts network rather than agreeing to a poor contract was the right decision in the long term, said Bill Smead, portfolio manager of the Smead Value Fund, which holds 59,226 Walgreen shares.

"You take this lump," he said. "You accept this temporary loss of profit and loss of revenue for the purpose of establishing how you want to be set up."

Gross margin inched up 0.1 percentage point to 28.9 percent of sales. Selling, general and administrative costs rose 4 percent, including the integration of the drugstore.com business Walgreen bought last year, as well as spending on payroll and projects.

"The core business saw almost no expense growth, so that's pretty amazing," said Jefferies & Co analyst Scott Mushkin, who has a "hold" rating on the shares.

Mushkin said he wanted to see if Walgreen could keep results at this level, especially as it renovates more stores and if Express Scripts buys rival pharmacy benefits manager Medco Health Solutions Inc.

Walgreen continues to believe that leaving the Express Scripts network was the right decision. The company intends to honor its contract with Medco and is already talking with clients of that company, Chief Executive Greg Officer Wasson said during a morning conference call.

PROFIT DOWN, SALES UP

Second-quarter earnings fell to $683 million, or 78 cents per share, from $739 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected 77 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 0.8 percent to $18.65 billion. Sales at stores open at least a year fell 1.5 percent.

Leaving the Express Scripts network had a marked impact. The number of prescriptions filled fell 4.2 percent to 196 million. Prescriptions filled at stores open at least a year fell 8.6 percent in January and 9.5 percent in the first 28 days of February, the first two months without Express Scripts.

While the number of prescriptions Walgreen fills has fallen, customers bought more general merchandise. Prescription same-store sales fell 3.9 percent during the quarter, while same-store sales of general merchandise rose 2.1 percent.

A mild flu season is another reason prescription sales were down. Walgreen administered 5.5 million flu shots through Feb. 29, down from 6.2 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by John Wallace, Maureen Bavdek and Lisa Von Ahn)