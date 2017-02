(Corrects to show dividend was not raised from last payment)

April 9 Walgreen Co, which operates the largest U.S. drugstore chain, declared a dividend on Monday. Walgreen, with a fleet of about 7,850 stores, will on June 12 pay a quarterly dividend of 22.5 cents per share, up 28.6 percent over the year-ago dividend but unchanged from the prior quarter. (Reporting By Phil Wahba, editing by M.D. Golan)