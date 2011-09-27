* Q4 sales $18.0 bln vs Wall Street view $17.92 bln
* Q4 EPS ex-items 57 cents vs Wall Street view 55 cents
* No progress in talks with Express Scripts
* Walgreen shares down 6 pct; CVS, Express Scripts up
By Phil Wahba
Sept 27 Walgreen Co WAG.N signaled it would
not budge in its battle with Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O) over
what the pharmacy benefits manager will reimburse them for
prescriptions, sending shares of the largest U.S. drugstore
chain down nearly 6 percent.
The company, which operates about 7,700 drugstores, said in
June that it would stop filling prescriptions for people
covered by Express Scripts at the end of the year after failing
to agree on new contract terms. The impasse threatens to cost
Walgreen about $5 billion in annual sales, or about 7 percent
of its business.
Walgreen said on Tuesday that it still "firmly" believed
the terms offered by Express Scripts would not do and that the
parties are still far apart.
So the chain is asking employers and health plans to bypass
the pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) altogether if their
contracts allow them to.
Chief Executive Officer Greg Wasson told analysts on a
conference call that he was "encouraged" by the response
Walgreen has been getting.
But when pressed, Wasson would not say whether Walgreen has
yet landed any deals with Express Scripts customers.
Wasson also said Walgreen would take a similar stand with
Medco Health Solutions MHS.N, which Express Scripts is
seeking approval to buy, if Medco asked for similar terms.
"We would expect the fair compensation we get today with
them, and if we weren't to get that, then we wouldn't be in
that network either," Wasson said on the conference call.
Express Scripts and Medco's $29 billion merger would create
the largest PBM.
Chief Financial Officer Wade Miquelon told analysts that if
Walgreen keeps 25 percent of the contracts it has through
Express Scripts, the negative impact on earnings would be 21
cents per share for fiscal 2012, which ends next July. If it
keeps 75 percent, the damage would be 7 cents per share.
The company said regardless of how either scenario plays
out cost cutting would help. Wall Street analysts expect EPS of
$2.99 per share for fiscal 2012.
J.P. Morgan analyst Lisa Gill said in a note that
Walgreen's claim to be better off without Express Scripts was
"illogical" and questioned how much of the dent in sales
Walgreen's cost cutting could mitigate.
Walgreen archrival CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N) operates a
large pharmacy benefits management business, while Walgreen
sold its own PBM unit in June.
Prescription drugs account for almost two-thirds of
Walgreen's sales.
BETTER PROFIT
The company said more people had visited its stores and
spent more per visit during the last quarter. Walgreen is
working on expanding its health and wellness services, such as
clinics it operates in its stores and at work sites, as it
tries to differentiate itself from CVS.
Walgreen said it had earned $792 million, or 87 cents per
share, in the fourth quarter ended on Aug. 31, compared with
$470 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding the benefit from the PBM sale, the profit was 57
cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 55 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/ES.
Sales rose 6.5 percent to $18.0 billion, slightly above the
$17.92 billion that analysts were expecting.
Sales at stores open at least a year rose 4.4 percent,
outpacing the gains of CVS and Rite Aid Corp (RAD.N) in their
latest quarters.
Same-store prescriptions rose 3.4 percent at Walgreen,
which claimed to have a 20 percent market share for fiscal
2011.
The number of visitors to drugstores open at least a year
rose 1.6 percent, and customers spent 3 percent more per
visit.
Shares of Walgreen were down 6 percent at $33.86 in
afternoon trading. CVS was up about 2 percent, while Express
Scripts gained 2 percent.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn,
Bernard Orr)