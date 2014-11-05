BOSTON Nov 5 Broadening its criticism of
Walgreen Co, labor pension adviser CtW Investment Group
said it has asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to
probe whether legal claims made by a former company executive
show violations of securities rules.
A complaint CtW said it delivered to the SEC on Wednesday,
the latest in a series it has brought to the agency, outlined
what it called apparent rule violations based on details made by
Wade Miquelon, Walgreen's former chief financial officer. A
defamation lawsuit he filed last month has opened an unusual
view into an internal battle at the country's largest drugstore
chain.
Among other things, CtW cited Miquelon's contention that
Walgreen executives said his finance unit had lax controls. CtW
said the description "calls into question" Walgreen's previous
financial certifications as required by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.
Walgreen spokesman Michael Polzin said the company would not
comment on CtW's claims, but said the action filed by Miquelon
"is without merit and we intend to defend vigorously."
An attorney for Miquelon said he could not comment on the
case under Illinois law. A hearing on the case is scheduled for
Thursday in Chicago.
Walgreen replaced Miquelon in August, just before it lowered
an earnings projection. In his suit, Miquelon also alleges
Walgreen executives defamed him in subsequent news reports that
blamed him for errors in its forecast.
In a court filing, Walgreen questioned Miquelon's
forecasting and said he had been told he "would not be allowed
to continue" as CFO.
CtW advises labor pension funds that hold 2.5 million shares
of Walgreen, and has helped foster investor revolts at other
companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co in recent years.
Lately CtW has zeroed in on Walgreen as a company tied to
broader debates such as Walgreen's now-abandoned plan to move
its tax domicile to Europe to save money, and the appointment of
an activist hedge fund manager to its board.
In an earlier complaint to the SEC before Miquelon's lawsuit
was filed, CtW had cited news articles and analyst reports on
meetings that Walgreen executives held with sell-side stock
analysts and hedge fund managers on a possible tax inversion
without sharing the same information more widely. CtW said the
meetings appear to have violated Regulation FD, which requires
investors have equal access to information.
An SEC spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber, editing by G Crosse)