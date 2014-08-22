(Corrects to "orders may have been lost" from "orders were
lost" in third paragraph)
Aug 22 Pharmacy chain Walgreen Co
suffered a system outage for several hours on Friday, taking all
of its 8,200 pharmacy outlets offline and delaying prescription
orders.
The company faced a "technical issue" during a system update
and had to bring the entire system offline to resolve it,
spokesman Michael Polzin said.
Some prescription orders may have been lost as a result of
the outage, Polzin said, but most were queued and processed when
the system was restored.
The pharmacy system was back online by 02:00 p.m. ET.
Shares of Walgreen closed at $61.05 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
