July 26 Walgreen Co and generic drug maker Par Pharmaceutical Cos Inc won dismissal on Thursday of a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the companies of overcharging for various generic drugs in an effort to increase profits.

The lawsuit, filed in January by a union benefits fund, had accused Walgreen and Par of violating federal racketeering laws. But U.S. District Judge Samuel Der-Yeghiayan in Chicago concluded the fund's claims were based on violations of state and federal laws that don't create a right for private lawsuits.

"Since the Fund's complaint relies on regulatory violations to support its RICO claims, the Fund has failed to state a claim upon which relief can be granted," Der-Yeghiayan wrote.

Kenneth Wexler, a lawyer for the plaintiff United Food and Commercial Workers Unions and Employers Midwest Health and Pension Fund, said he was studying the opinion and "didn't expect it."

"We're considering our options," he said.

The complaint alleged that from 1999 through 2006, Walgreen and Par conspired to boost profits by illegally filling prescriptions with Par's more expensive drugs rather than specific ones doctors prescribed.

The drugs included generic versions of the antidepressant Prozac and anti-acid medication Zantac.

The lawsuit was filed following the unsealing of a whistleblower lawsuit against Par in July 2011, according to the complaint. That case remains pending.

"We agree completely with the court's decision," Rob Andalman, a lawyer for Walgreen, said in an e-mail. A spokeswoman and lawyer for Par did not respond to requests for comment.

In 2008, Walgreen agreed to a $35 million settlement to resolve claims by the federal government and 42 states and Puerto Rico that it had overcharged state Medicaid funds through filling prescriptions with more expensive generic versions of Zantac and Prozac.

Par last week said it had agreed to be acquired by TPG for $1.9 billion.

The case is In re: United Food and Commercial Workers Unions and Employers Midwest Health Benefits Fund vs. Walgreen Co., U.S. District Court for Northern District of Illinois, No. 12-CV-00204. (Reporting By Nate Raymond; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)