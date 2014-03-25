March 25 Walgreen Co, operator of the
largest U.S. drugstore chain, on Tuesday reported a rise in
quarterly sales but said a slowdown in the introduction of
higher-profit generic medicines cut into its gross profit
margin.
Net income slipped to $754 million, or 78 cents per share,
in the second quarter ended Feb. 28 from $756 million, or 79
cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time costs,
Walgreen had a profit of 91 cents a share.
The company's gross profit margin fell 1.3 percentage points
to 28.8 percent of sales. Sales rose 5.1 percent to $19.61
billion.
