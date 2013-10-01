BRIEF-J.Jill Inc shares open at $12.75 in debut, 1.9 pct below IPO price
* J.Jill Inc shares open at $12.75 in debut, below IPO price of $13.00 per share
Oct 1 Walgreen Co, the largest U.S. drugstore operator, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit due to strong sales of higher-margin generic drugs.
Walgreen's net income rose to $657 million, or 69 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31 from $353 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 73 cents per share. Analysts were expecting 72 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 5.1 percent to $17.94 billion, just shy of the $17.95 billion analysts had projected.
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
March 9 Some one million Michigan homes and other buildings were without power on Thursday after high winds caused what is believed to be the biggest outage in the state's history, utility companies said.