March 19 WALGREEN: * Amerisourcebergen corp CEO says deal Walgreen Co to be

"beneficial to amerisource customers" through efficiencies * Walgreen co CEO says deal creates supply chain "unmatched in the

world" * Walgreen's AmerisourceBergen deal comes as contract with Cardinal Health Inc

was expiring, wasson thanks Cardinal for years of service * Amerisourcebergen corp CFO now sees FY revenues up 8-11 percent,

compared to up 6-9 percent * Amerisourcebergen CFO sees deal adding 20 cents per share to profit in FY

2014 * Amerisourcebergen CFO sees revenues up $25 billion in first year of deal