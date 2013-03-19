BRIEF-Landec Corporation announces strategic acquisition of O Olive Oil to expand into adjacent natural food product segment
* Landec Corp says has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase O Olive Oil Inc ("O Olive") for $2.5 million in
March 19 WALGREEN: * Amerisourcebergen corp CEO says deal Walgreen Co to be
"beneficial to amerisource customers" through efficiencies * Walgreen co CEO says deal creates supply chain "unmatched in the
world" * Walgreen's AmerisourceBergen deal comes as contract with Cardinal Health Inc
was expiring, wasson thanks Cardinal for years of service * Amerisourcebergen corp CFO now sees FY revenues up 8-11 percent,
compared to up 6-9 percent * Amerisourcebergen CFO sees deal adding 20 cents per share to profit in FY
2014 * Amerisourcebergen CFO sees revenues up $25 billion in first year of deal
* Landec Corp says has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase O Olive Oil Inc ("O Olive") for $2.5 million in
* Investment is scheduled to generate initial annual rent of $2.9 million, for an initial cash yield of 10.0%
NEW YORK, March 2 Two Rockwell Medical Inc. shareholders have launched a proxy fight against the company, nominating themselves to serve as directors on the board.