June 25 Walgreen Co reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday, citing slow front-end sales and a challenging economy.

Walgreen, the biggest U.S. drugstore chain, earned $624 million, or 65 cents per share, in the fiscal third quarter ended May 31, compared with a profit of $537 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 85 cents per share, while analysts, on average, expected 91 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.