Sept 6 Walgreen Co on Thursday posted an 8.2 percent decline in sales at existing stores in August, a day after a key healthcare benefits provider said it would not reinstate Walgreen into the pharmacies approved to fill prescriptions.

Tricare, which provides medical benefits for U.S. military members and their families, said on its website that it will continue to keep Walgreen out of its pharmacy network, despite a resolution between Walgreen and Express Scripts Holding Co , the company that processes prescriptions for Tricare.

A disagreement over contract terms led Walgreen to stop filling prescriptions for Express Scripts patients at the beginning of 2012. After resolving their dispute in July, the largest U.S. drug store chain will resume doing business with Express Scripts on Sept. 15.

But the decision by Tricare raises the question of how many of Express Scripts clients will allow Walgreen's back into their networks. Providers can get discounts for using more limited networks.

"This surprising announcement clearly questions how many of the Express Scripts scripts Walgreens used to process will actually return and it also appears to be a tacit endorsement for more limited networks," Scott Mushkin, an analyst at Jefferies & Co, said. Walgreen has said Tricare represented about 18 percent of the prescriptions Walgreen processed for Express Scripts.

A Walgreen spokesman could not immediately be reached to comment.

The loss of Express Scripts customers has weighed on Walgreen sales all year, and August was no different. Total sales for the month fell 4.5 percent to $5.85 billion.

For the fourth quarter, which ended Aug. 31, sales fell 4.9 percent to $17.08 billion. Analysts on average forecast $17.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Walgreen shares were down 5 percent at $34.11 in premarket trading.