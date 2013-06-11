June 11 Walgreen Co, the largest U.S. drugstore chain, has agreed to pay $80 million in civil penalties to resolve allegations that it violated federal rules that govern how prescription painkillers are distributed.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Tuesday said the settlement is the largest in its history.

It accused Walgreen of committing an "unprecedented" number of record-keeping and dispensing violations of the Controlled Substances Act. The DEA said these violations allowed drugs such as the narcotic oxycodone to be sold to abusers and illegally on the black market.

Walgreen was not immediately available for comment.