UPDATE 1-Trading firm Virtu Financial makes bid for rival KCG
March 15 Virtu Financial Inc has made a bid to buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc that could help Virtu bolster its businesses that have softened under reduced market volatility.
* Reg-Kcg board of directors confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal from virtu financial
