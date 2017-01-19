NEW YORK Jan 19 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay $50 million to resolve a U.S. lawsuit accusing it of violating federal law by providing beneficiaries of government healthcare programs discounts and other incentives to fill their prescriptions at its pharmacies.

The settlement, announced by Manhattan U.S Attorney Preet Bharara on Thursday, resolves a whistleblower lawsuit that the government joined related to the national pharmacy chain's Prescription Savings Club program. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York, editing by G Crosse)