CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Post-it maker 3M's quarterly profit beats on controlled costs
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported on Tuesday better-than-expected quarterly profit, as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
NEW YORK Jan 19 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay $50 million to resolve a U.S. lawsuit accusing it of violating federal law by providing beneficiaries of government healthcare programs discounts and other incentives to fill their prescriptions at its pharmacies.
The settlement, announced by Manhattan U.S Attorney Preet Bharara on Thursday, resolves a whistleblower lawsuit that the government joined related to the national pharmacy chain's Prescription Savings Club program. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York, editing by G Crosse)
NEW YORK, Jan 24 An equally divided federal appeals court on Tuesday refused to reconsider its landmark decision that the U.S. government cannot force Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States.
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call