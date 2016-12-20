Dec 20 Rite Aid Corp, which is being acquired by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, said it would sell 865 stores to Fred's Inc for $950 million in cash.

The sale is in response to concerns raised by the Federal Trade Commission over the proposed $9.4 billion deal between Walgreens and Rite Aid.

