(Corrects in paragraph 3 to say Walgreens said in February that
it plans to make naloxone available in 35 states, not that
naloxone is already available)
May 17 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said
on Tuesday it would no longer require a prescription for the
opioid antidote naloxone at all of its pharmacies in New Mexico.
Naloxone, administered by injection or nasal spray, can be
used in the event of an overdose to reverse the effects of
heroin and other opioid drugs.
The drug store chain, which operates more than 70 pharmacies
in the state, said in February that it plans to make naloxone
available prescription-free in 35 U.S. states and Washington,
D.C.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)