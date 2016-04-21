BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Walgreen Co agreed to pay $500,000 and reform its advertising practices to settle allegations its Walgreens and Duane Reade stores in New York routinely overcharged consumers and tricked them into thinking they were getting great deals.
The settlement was announced on Thursday by Eric Schneiderman, New York state's attorney general. Walgreen is a unit of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7