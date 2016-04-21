April 21 Walgreen Co agreed to pay $500,000 and reform its advertising practices to settle allegations its Walgreens and Duane Reade stores in New York routinely overcharged consumers and tricked them into thinking they were getting great deals.

The settlement was announced on Thursday by Eric Schneiderman, New York state's attorney general. Walgreen is a unit of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)