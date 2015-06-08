LONDON, June 8 British health and beauty
retailer Boots is cutting about 700 jobs as part of an overhaul
of its business.
The British arm of Nasdaq-listed group Walgreens Boots
Alliance said on Monday it hoped to achieve the
reduction of the "non-store" based roles through a combination
of natural attrition, redeployment, retraining and redundancy.
"Boots is simplifying the structure of support functions in
order to provide a better level of service for stores and allow
for a more focused investment in key areas to drive future
growth," the firm said.
It said the plan formed part of Walgreens Boots Alliance's
cost restructuring programme, set out in April.
Boots trades from 2,511 stores in the UK and 633 Boots
Opticians practices.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)