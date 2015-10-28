Oct 28 Drugstore operator Walgreens Boots
Alliance Inc, which agreed to buy smaller rival Rite Aid
Corp on Tuesday, reported better-than-expected quarterly
net sales, helped by higher prescription sales.
Net income attributable to the largest U.S. drug store chain
was $26 million, or 2 cents per share, in the fourth quarter
ended Aug. 31, compared with a loss of $221 million, or 23 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 49.7 percent to $28.52 billion, also helped
by the company's acquisition of Europe's Alliance Boots in
December. Analysts on average had expected sales of $28.45
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
