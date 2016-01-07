BRIEF-Walmart in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources Source text : http://bit.ly/2pjNhu4 Further company coverage:
Jan 7 Drugstore operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, which has offered to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp, reported lower-than-expected quarterly net sales.
Net income attributable to Walgreens Boots rose to $1.11 billion, or $1.01 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from $850 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 48.5 percent to $29.03 billion, partly helped by the company's acquisition of Europe's Alliance Boots.
Analysts on average had expected sales of $29.24 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources Source text : http://bit.ly/2pjNhu4 Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne rowed back on his search for a merger on Friday, saying the car maker was not in a position to seek deals for now and would focus instead on following its business plan.