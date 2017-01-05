BRIEF-Alphinat reports qtrly profit of $259,243
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016
Jan 5 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, the largest U.S. drugstore chain, reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales, hurt by a weak euro and pound and lower reimbursements for generic drugs.
Net income attributable to Walgreens fell to $1.05 billion, or 97 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from $1.11 billion, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell to $28.50 billion from $29.03 billion.
Walgreens, which is awaiting regulatory approval for its $9.5 billion takeover of smaller rival Rite Aid Corp, said it expects to close the deal early this year. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday restr
* Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 million private placement