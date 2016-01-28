Jan 28 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, the
largest U.S. drugstore chain, said it would immediately
suspending Theranos's laboratory services at a store in
California.
Walgreens said it has told Theranos, a blood-testing
startup, to immediately stop sending any lab tests provided
through Theranos Wellness Centers at Walgreens to its lab in
Newark, California for analysis.
The news comes a day after the U.S. government's Centers for
Medicare & Medicaid Services said that Theranos' deficient
practices at the Newark lab posed "immediate jeopardy to patient
health and safety".
Theranos was not immediately available for comment.
Theranos conducts a wide range of tests with one drop of
blood from a finger-stick using its Nanotainers, rather than the
large vial typically collected.
The firm has been in the spotlight after reports in the Wall
Street Journal suggested that its blood-testing devices were
flawed and had problems with accuracy.
"No patient samples will be sent to the Newark lab until all
issues raised by CMS have been fully resolved," Walgreens said
in a statement on Thursday.
Theranos said on Wednesday that the CMS's findings did not
apply to the whole lab in California and did not relate to the
its lab in Arizona, where it processes more than 90 percent of
its tests.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)