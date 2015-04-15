(Adds details on pharmacy and retail operations and executive
salary hike freeze)
By Nandita Bose
CHICAGO, April 15 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
said on Wednesday it will create a "back-to-basics
approach" for its U.S. pharmacy and retail operations with a
focus on convenience, pharmacy modernization and customer care.
While outlining its growth strategy at an analyst meeting in
New York, the largest U.S. drugstore chain, formed by the
December acquisition of Europe's Alliance Boots by Walgreen Co,
said it is moving quickly to drive additional sourcing benefits
across the company.
Walgreens said it will improve pricing and promotions while
driving the performance of brands such as No7, Boots
Pharmaceuticals and Well at Walgreens.
Walgreens also emphasized strategic advantages from its
pharmaceutical wholesale business, which allows the company to
enter new markets more rapidly than its retail business.
"Our wholesale business is not only highly cash
generative... but it is also an enabling business in a sector
with scope for further consolidation," Executive Vice Chairman
and Acting Chief Executive Officer Stefano Pessina said.
Last week, Pessina, an Italian-born billionaire, who built
up Alliance Boots through a series of acquisitions, said he
believes there are more opportunities in the rapidly changing
U.S. health-care industry.
"The complex structure of delivering the medicine to
patients will have to be rationalized," Pessina said. "As a
consequence, it' easy to believe that we'll have additional
synergies coming from M&A activities."
The drugstore operator also said it has frozen salary
increases for senior U.S. executives as part of plans to cut
costs by more than $1 billion over three years.
"In November our senior leaders did not get an increase,"
Walgreens spokesman Michael Polzin said from the New York
conference.
Polzin said no decision has been made for salary increases
next November and the freeze for senior executives was
instituted for the current fiscal year ending August 2015.
Walgreens had widened its existing cost-cutting efforts and
earlier this month said it would increase its projected cuts to
$1.5 billion by the end of fiscal 2017.
As a part of that effort, the company would close 200 U.S.
stores, reorganize corporate and field operations and streamline
IT operations.
Walgreens is dealing with higher costs for generic medicines
and reimbursement rates from drug plans that are chipping away
at profit.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Grant McCool)