June 29 UK-based investment management company Walker Crips Group Plc appointed Tony Manning as an investment manager.

Manning joins from JM Finn & Co Ltd, where he worked as an investment manager since 2009.

He had previously worked at Barclays Plc for 27 years, Walker Crips said on Monday. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)