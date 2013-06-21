By David M. Walker
June 21 It's been a while since we've had good
news about the U.S. economy, so the recent upbeat reports are
welcome. The federal budget deficit picture for 2013 has
brightened a bit, along with an upturn in the housing market.
Yet those developments don't tell the full story. Our economic
horizon remains cloudy due to serious structural challenges.
In fact, this improving economic picture threatens to
diminish our sense of urgency about striking the needed "grand
bargain" to address our fiscal disease. That shouldn't happen
and Washington policy makers should use the continuing talks
about fiscal 2014 appropriations levels to nail down a framework
for the deal we all need.
First, let's look at the good news in context. Several weeks
ago, the Congressional Budget Office reported that the federal
budget deficit for fiscal 2013 will be $642 billion. That's a
substantial drop from 2012s $1.1 trillion deficit. But several
significant reasons for the decline are unusual events: large
dividend payments from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac; savings from
the ill-conceived and unsustainable sequester; and accelerated
tax revenues from wealthy individuals anticipating the fiscal
cliff.
More good news came in recent weeks with signs of strength
in the housing market: an upward trend in home sales and housing
starts. Yet unemployment remains stubbornly high, at 7.6
percent, and investors are nervously wondering how much and how
quickly the Federal Reserve Bank will pull back on its monetary
stimulus program.
Washington policy makers, however, still haven't addressed
the three key drivers of our structural deficits: our aging
population, our rising healthcare costs and our outdated, unfair
and overly complex tax system.
It is estimated that our best measure of fiscal health, debt
level as a percentage of gross domestic product, is on a fairly
flat path for the next decade. But those three issues will cause
the debt-to-GDP percentage to soar in the out years, unless we
agree on serious, structural reforms.
It's not enough to stabilize the percentage. We must get it
on a downward path to prepare for the looming demographic
impacts and also give Congress the fiscal flexibility to deal
with unforeseen emergencies.
Above all, we need to consider economic need and political
reality.
First, we need to invest more in critical infrastructure, as
well as research and development, to increase economic growth,
reduce unemployment and enhance our competitive posture. It's
politically unrealistic, however, to expect to be able to do so
unless it is coupled with actions designed to address our
structural deficit challenge.
Second, Congress will likely be focused on midterm elections
next year, and then move into the intense campaign mode leading
up to the 2016 presidential election. Unless we act soon, it's
possible that Washington politicians won't get serious about
grand bargain negotiations until 2017. We can't afford to wait
that long.
Agreeing on a framework is still possible this year. It can
be achieved as part of congressional appropriations
negotiations.
To be clear, a deal should not be pursued as part of the
coming debt ceiling face-off. President Barack Obama has already
said that he won't negotiate over the debt ceiling. So it should
be off the table as a bargaining tool. We should instead lift
the debt ceiling through the 2014 election, and eventually
replace it with statutory debt-to-GDP targets and a
constitutional amendment establishing a debt-to-GDP "credit
card" limit.
What makes good sense, however, is to link a grand bargain
framework to the current negotiations over next year's
appropriations. Those discussions will likely continue through
at least September, and naturally have the sequester as a focal
point. Neither Republicans nor Democrats want the sequester to
continue and their mutual desire to do away with this ham-handed
policy may be the opening we need to reach a substantive fiscal
deal.
Republicans and Democrats should now get behind replacing
part of the sequester and seek further long-term deficit
reduction through three key steps.
First, both parties should agree to specific reductions in
mandatory spending, including a first step in genuine reforms to
Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. These could involve
adjustments to Medicare premiums so wealthier seniors contribute
more, reforms to the Medicaid provider tax that will prevent
states from gaming the system, and a change in inflation
indexing.
Second, Congress should set a target for further reductions
in social insurance spending, and charge relevant congressional
committees to come up with the savings. We don't need to create
another "super committee" - which would likely prove another
super failure.
The more credible, and politically palatable, approach is to
go through the committees of jurisdiction, with open hearings
and complete transparency. These should be coupled with a series
of fact-based and solutions-oriented town hall meetings across
the country involving the president and bipartisan congressional
leaders.
Third, our elected officials should set a target for
additional revenue through tax reform, and assign relevant
congressional committees to do this. Though both parties have
expressed a desire for tax reform, the sticking point has been
whether it will generate more revenue. The Republicans might
agree to increased tax revenue if meaningful social insurance
reforms that achieve significant long-term spending reduction
are part of the overall package.
If these elements are adopted, we could reach a fiscal deal
that can pave the way for long-term growth and prosperity. In
this way, today's short-term good news can result in a better
and brighter tomorrow.