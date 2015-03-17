(Corrects headline to remove reference to stock offering being priced at $0.01 per share)

March 17 Walker & Dunlop Inc :

* Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock by certain stockholders and concurrent share repurchase

* Says sale of 8.2 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share

