BRIEF-Select Medical and Riverside Health enter joint venture
* Select Medical and Riverside Health enter joint venture to build and operate specialty hospitals serving the coastal Virginia region
(Corrects headline to remove reference to stock offering being priced at $0.01 per share)
March 17 Walker & Dunlop Inc :
* Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock by certain stockholders and concurrent share repurchase
* Says sale of 8.2 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Select Medical and Riverside Health enter joint venture to build and operate specialty hospitals serving the coastal Virginia region
* Privatebancorp Inc-original merger agreement provided termination fee of $150 million would be payable by co to CIBC upon termination of merger agreement