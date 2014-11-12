Mexico retail group ANTAD says same-store Feb sales up 2.7 pct
MEXICO CITY, March 13 Mexico's retailers' association said on Monday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 2.7 percent in February compared to same month a year earlier.
Nov 12 UK-based Investment management company Walker Crips Group Plc said it appointed Matt Ennion as investment director in its York office.
Ennion joins Walker Crips from Towry Holdings Ltd, which acquired the financial management arm of Baker Tilly in June. Prior to the acquisition, he had worked at Baker Tilly as an investment director.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)
LONDON, March 13 British lawmakers on Monday voted against an attempt to give parliament more power to reject the final terms of the country's exit from European Union.
SAO PAULO, March 13 French group Vinci SA has submitted bids to operate at least two of four Brazilian airports in a government auction this week, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, without detailing which airports.