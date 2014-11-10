Nov 9 Deal makers and private equity employees
are expected to receive the biggest hikes in bonuses this year
on Wall Street, according to a forecast by compensation
consulting firm Johnson Associates.
Overall, year-end incentive payments on Wall Street are
expected to be mostly flat compared with last year, the
consulting firm said.
"A mixed bag of fortunes awaits Wall Street professionals
this bonus season, despite a moderately positive year across the
financial services industry," said Alan Johnson, managing
director of Johnson Associates.
Both M&A advisers and private equity employees can expect a
10-15 percent rise in bonuses this year, Johnson Associates
said.
Global M&A activity rose 59 percent to $2.7 trillion in the
first nine months of 2014, the strongest since 2007, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Bonuses for employees in low-risk, fee-heavy businesses such
as asset management could rise 5-10 percent, while professionals
in the volatile and risk-heavy business of fixed-income trading
can expect bonuses to remain flat or fall by as much as 10
percent, according to the forecast.
The declining fortunes of bond traders, once dubbed "Masters
of the Universe" at investment banks, and the rising prominence
of wealth managers show how Wall Street is changing after the
financial crisis.
Equity traders are also expected to take a cut, with their
bonuses likely to fall by 10 percent this year.
But investment banking underwriters could see a 5-15 percent
rise in bonuses, thanks to an increase in capital-raising
activity, especially initial public offerings, this year.
Bonuses for asset managers are also expected to rise by 5-15
percent as increased assets under management and soaring equity
markets boost results of cost-efficient firms.
Johnson Associates' forecasts are based on a survey of eight
of the largest banks and 10 of the largest asset-management
firms in the United States.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)