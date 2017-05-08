NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's
review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be
complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials
will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to
banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
President Donald Trump has pledged to do a "big number" on
the Dodd-Frank financial overhaul law, which raised banks'
capital requirements, restricted their ability to make
speculative bets and created new consumer protections in the
wake of the financial crisis.
In February, Trump ordered Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
to review the law and report back within 120 days, saying his
administration expected to be cutting large parts of
it.
But the Treasury Department is still filling vacancies after
the transition from the Obama administration and there are not
enough officials to get the full review done by early June,
three sources said.
Instead, the Treasury Department will first report back on
what banking rules could be changed including capital
requirements, restrictions on leverage and speculative trading.
Examinations of capital markets, clearing houses and
derivatives as well as the insurance and asset management
industries and financial innovation and banking technology will
come later, the sources said.
It could be several months until these other stages of the
financial reform review are completed, some of the sources said.
A representative from Treasury did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
The piecemeal approach could create challenges for some
sectors if parts of the report are significantly delayed. The
report has been highly anticipated, as it marks the new
administration's most detailed foray in outlining what it wants
to do with financial rules.
Before Trump has spoken only in broad terms about easing
regulation surrounding lending.
Any efforts to rework existing regulations or craft new
legislation will be a lengthy and contentious process, something
that banking lobbyists say will make any delay to the
administration's initial findings costly for businesses eager
for regulatory relief.
Former BlackRock Inc executive Craig Phillips is
leading the administration's plan for financial deregulation.
Alongside other Treasury officials, he is soliciting feedback
from banking industry groups and executives for how banking
policy should be shaped.
The change in the timing of the Treasury report comes after
Trump ordered a separate review of some key planks of the
Dodd-Frank financial reform law.
In April, Trump signed a pair of executive orders directing
a separate review of two additional regulatory powers - orderly
liquidation authority, which allows regulators to step in and
wind down a failing financial institution, and systemic
designation, in which certain large firms may be deemed critical
to the overall health of the financial system, meriting stricter
oversight.
The findings from those reviews are not expected until
October.
