NEW YORK, March 5 Wall Street's bonuses
were estimated on Monday to have fallen nearly 25
percent in 2011 by a New York City fiscal watchdog, almost twice
what the state comptroller forecast last week.
Similarly, profits earned by Wall Street firms were only
estimated at $10.5 billion in 2011 - versus the comptroller's
forecast that they would not top $13.5 billion - by the New York
City Independent Budget Office.
Wall Street, which powers the economies of New York City and
New York state, is expected to shed 4,300 jobs in 2012, while
wages, including bonuses, will fall 7.5 percent, the Independent
Budget Office said in a statement.
