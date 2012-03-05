(Recasts, adds details)
By Joan Gralla
NEW YORK, March 5 Wall Street's bonuses
fell nearly 25 percent in 2011, a New York City fiscal watchdog
estimated on Monday, a less severe drop than the
industry has anticipated, though still likely to deliver a blow
to the economies of New York City and New York state.
Compensation experts had said this important
component of total wages earned by securities industry employees
would plunge 30 percent to 40 percent.
However, the decline in bonuses as estimated by
the New York City Independent Budget Office was almost twice
that forecast last week by the state comptroller, who said
bonuses would shrink 13 percent, to $121,150 per person.
Profits earned by Wall Street firms were estimated by the
Independent Budget Office at $10.5 billion for 2011. No
comparable figure for 2010 was immediately available from the
IBO.
Last week, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli forecast that
Wall Street's profits in 2011 would not top $13.5 billion, down
sharply from $27.6 billion in 2010.
Wall Street, which powers the economies of New York City and
New York state, is expected to shed 4,300 jobs in 2012, while
wages, including bonuses, will fall 7.5 percent, the Independent
Budget Office said in a statement.
The forecasts by the Independent Budget Office, which plays
the same role for city that the Congressional Budget Office does
for Congress, show ongoing struggles for the securities
industry, which faces stiffer federal regulations and reduced
trading volume.
Europe's debt problems also present a challenge for both
Wall Street and the U.S. financial sector.
U.S. banks have about $80 billion of exposure to Spain,
Italy, Portugal, Ireland and Greece, the New York City Council
Finance Committee said in a separate report issued on
Monday.
"On a positive side, industry reports suggest Wall Street
has been pricing in the possibility of a Greek default since
early 2010," the Finance Committee report said.
Both the Independent Budget Office and the Finance Committee
were presenting analyses of Mayor Michael Bloomberg's $68.7
billion budget plan.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan
Grebler)