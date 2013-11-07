NEW YORK Nov 6 Wall Street's biggest risk
takers - its bond traders - will probably see their bonuses drop
this year, while people in safer roles, such as money managers,
will likely get a boost, according to a forecast by compensation
consulting firm Johnson Associates.
Overall, it said, individual Wall Street bonuses may rise 5
to 10 percent, on average, compared with last year, as the
industry continues its halting recovery from the 2007-2009
financial crisis. Top executives of Wall Street firms will see
bonuses rise by as much as 5 percent, Johnson Associates said.
But Alan Johnson, who heads the firm, said there is a wide
disparity in payouts among business lines. The bonus spectrum
reflects new priorities for Wall Street as much as market
conditions, he said.
Employees in low-risk, fee-heavy businesses such as asset
management and retail brokerages will probably see bonuses rise
by 15 percent or more, while those in the volatile and
risk-heavy business of fixed-income trading are expected to see
bonuses decline by the same amount, according to the forecasts.
The declining fortunes of bond traders, once dubbed "Masters
of the Universe" at investment banks, and the rising fortunes of
wealth managers show how Wall Street is changing after the
financial crisis, Johnson noted. Banks are also emphasizing
businesses that put little money at risk and deliver steady
profits, while exiting areas of trading that require a lot of
capital and can lead to big swings in the firms' profits and
losses, he added.
"From a regulator's perspective, that's what you want," said
Johnson. "You want the banks to be in client businesses that use
other people's money so that they're not too dependent on
trading."
Rising stock markets and weakening fixed-income markets have
also been a factor in helping retail brokers and hurting bond
traders, Johnson said.
Banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan
Stanley, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp
and JPMorgan Chase & Co reported weak
fixed-income trading results last quarter. Some also said they
set aside much less cash for compensation in their Wall Street
businesses, indicating that fewer dollars of revenue will be
spent on employees this year.
Banks have cut thousands of jobs over the past three years,
with a particular focus on high-earners, Johnson said. That has
allowed them to boost bonuses to mid-level employees without
increasing overall compensation costs dramatically.
"When the number of people who make a lot goes down, it
really moves the needle," he said.
UNDERWRITERS DOING BETTER, M&A BANKERS WORSE
Employees in investment banking underwriting roles will
likely see bonuses rise by 10 to 15 percent, according to
Johnson's forecasts. Those in prime brokerage and private equity
will likely see bonuses rise by 5 to 10 percent, while equities
traders and hedge fund employees will likely see bonuses rise by
5 to 15 percent. Commercial and retail bankers will get bonuses
in a range of flat to up 5 percent.
The only employees apart from fixed-income traders who are
likely to face bonus cuts are investment bankers who work on
merger deals, Johnson Associates said. Those bankers will
probably see bonuses drop by 5 to 10 percent.
Johnson's forecasts are based on a survey of eight of the
largest banks and 10 of the largest asset-management firms in
the U.S.
While 2014 forecasts are preliminary, Johnson expects
gradual improvement across many business lines, with strategic
hiring in the U.S. and aggressive hiring abroad where companies
are expanding or shifting operations.