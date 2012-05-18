* FICC revenue to drop 32 percent from Q1: analyst
* Equities trading, investment banking also down
* Goldman may get more aggressive about cost cuts
May 18 Wall Street banks will report sharp
declines in trading and investment banking revenues in the
second quarter because of weaker client activity, JPMorgan
analyst Kian Abouhossein said in a report on Friday.
Fixed income, currency and commodities trading revenue is
likely to be particularly challenged for a group of banks
including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley
, dropping 32 percent from the previous quarter,
Abouhossein predicted.
The group of eight banks will also report a 14 percent
decline in equities trading revenue and a 17 percent fall in
investment banking revenue, according to Abouhossein's estimates
based on activity so far.
Although the second quarter is typically slower than its
predecessor, Abouhossein's predicted declines are above-average.
He attributed the unusually sharp declines to less liquidity
provided by the European Central Bank's long-term refinancing
operation, as well as a "material" drop in client activity
because of macroeconomic concerns.
Wall Street has faced revenue challenges for over two years
because of concerns about the health of European countries and
banks, a changing regulatory environment and the pace of growth
in emerging markets. Share prices have remained under pressure
as a result.
"Companies like Morgan Stanley and Goldman are black boxes
to investors - there's no way to unravel what their exposures
are," said Keith Davis, an analyst with Farr, Miller &
Washington, which manages $800 million and invests in bank
stocks. "When things go wrong people sell first and ask
questions later."
JPMorgan's Abouhossein did not lower earnings estimates for
the group of banks, which also included UBS AG, Credit
Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG, BNP
Paribas SA, Societe Generale and Barclays
PLC, because his estimates were already well below
average analyst estimates.
He said that banks are likely to undergo further
restructuring to reduce costs in a weak revenue environment, and
to lift capital ratios in anticipation of stricter Basel III
capital rules.
Goldman, in particular, may undergo a "more aggressive cost
management stance," Abouhossein said, in order to lift its
return-on-equity to 9.8 percent by year-end as revenue slows.
Goldman, which already cut 3,000 workers from its payroll
between March 2011 and March 2012, reported return-on-equity of
12.2 percent last quarter. The figure is a key measure of
profitability for shareholders and Goldman's ROE has been
challenged recently, down to 3.7 percent last year from levels
above 30 percent before the financial crisis.
(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by M.D. Golan)