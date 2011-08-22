(Repeats story initially transmitted on Sunday)
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
NEW YORK, Aug 21 In early summer, before
layoffs began sweeping across Wall Street, billboard-sized
photos of employees were plastered on the walls, pillars and
elevator banks of Credit Suisse Group AG's CSGN.VX offices
in the United States and abroad.
The museum-quality prints, depicting workers from
administrative assistants to senior executives, were
emblazoned with motivational words like "Proactive" and
"Partner." By mid-July, however, the photos disappeared and
the Swiss banking giant began laying off 2,000 employees.
Security guards prevented employees from taking cell-phone
pictures as the posters were stripped away, according to one
employee who was present.
"It sent an entirely wrong message," said an employee, who
was not authorized to speak publicly. "Management literally
threw away that kind of money on something so trivial, while
planning to cut thousands of jobs."
A bank spokeswoman declined to comment on the internal
campaign or the employee's comments.
Credit Suisse's timing illustrates the unanticipated
dangers of rampant job-cutting, which tend to run in cycles on
Wall Street. Employee morale often plummets at a time when
survivors are asked to pick up more responsibility and
customer relations can suffer as service and relationships
deteriorate.
CUTTING 'MUSCLE AND BONE'
What's more, layoffs inartfully constructed can come
across to shareholders as Band-Aid solutions that at best
temporarily cut expenses and at worst pare away reserves of
talented people.
"They finished cutting the fat and now they're into the
muscle and bone," said Tim White, a managing partner who
specializes in wealth management at the recruiting firm
Kaye/Bassman International in Dallas.
Credit Suisse has plenty of company in its cost-cutting
campaign. HSBC (HSBA.L), Barclays PLC (BARC.L), Goldman Sachs
Group Inc (GS.N) and Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) have
announced plans to ax thousands of workers in recent months.
On Thursday, Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) Chief Executive
Brian Moynihan sent a memo to senior executives outlining
plans to cut another 3,500 jobs. (Graphic:
r.reuters.com/cut33s)
The planned cuts at Bank of America have pushed the number
of financial sector layoffs this year to 18,252 -- 6 percent
higher than in the comparable period in 2010, according to
Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an outplacement firm that keeps
a daily tab on layoff announcements.
Some companies began the culling earlier this year -- HSBC
has already axed about 5,000 employees, with 25,000 more set
to get pink slips by the end of 2012 -- and others, such as
Goldman Sachs, said that cuts will come by year's end.
That is not good for morale.
BITING INTO CLIENT SERVICE
Hours have become longer, trading floors have more open
seats and fresh young faces are taking over offices where
high-level personnel once sat. The highest-paid people can be
easy targets for layoffs now, given the cost of keeping them
employed and the eagerness of younger workers to take on their
roles, even at less pay, executive recruiters said.
Changes in pay structures mandated in part by the
Dodd-Frank financial reform laws have exacerbated the
problem.
Banks that used to pay modest base salaries supplemented
by opulent stock-and-option packages that encouraged meeting
short-term performance goals now are weighting compensation
toward base salary.
Managing directors at investment banks have seen a typical
base salary double to $400,000, said Paul Sorbera, president
of Alliance Consulting. Meanwhile, 2011 bonuses are expected
to fall by up to 30 percent for top earners, according to pay
consulting firm Johnson Associates.
The shift erodes Wall Street's former flexibility to lower
end-of-year bonuses in bad times and forces a heavier reliance
on layoffs.
The danger is that client service suffers.
"Banking clients abhor relationship-manager turnover,"
said Heather Hammond, a senior member of Russell Reynolds'
financial services practice.
Investors, for their part, tend to view cost-cutting as a
short-term solution that fails to address fundamental issues
relating to capital, strategy and the ability to endure
through hard economic times.
At Credit Suisse, some senior jobs have been consolidated
as executives have been escorted toward early retirement with
offers of bonus bridges and other payments, sources familiar
with the matter say.
Managing directors in businesses that have missed revenue
targets have been told to reduce millions of dollars' worth of
headcount expenses, according to a managing director who
received such a request. In some areas, including operations,
legal and technology, more work is being outsourced and
mid-level employees are being replaced by consultants.
"People are leaving resumes on the printers, hoping
someone picks it up," the Credit Suisse employee said.
Some sources believe that banks are repeating their
typical hiring strategy: Cutting staff levels too deeply in
bad times only to rush out with open checkbooks when markets
recover.
"When people are getting hired, fired, hired, fired, every
two years, it's very difficult to run a business," said Conrad
Ciccotello, a finance professor at Georgia State University
who has studied the issue. "There is precious human capital
destroyed in vicious boom-and-bust cycles that is costly to
replace."
