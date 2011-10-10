CHICAGO Oct 10 Stand Up Chicago, a coalition
planning a protest against economic inequality on Monday, wants
to levy a $1.4 billion tax on trading at the city's biggest
financial exchanges to fund a jobs program.
Calling CME Group Inc (CME.O) and CBOE Holdings Inc
(CBOE.O) "giant casinos" that fuel the kind of "excessive
risk-taking" it says brought on the financial crisis, the group
is floating a 25-cent-per-contract tax on the two exchanges.
Such a tax would generate $1.4 billion in yearly revenue
and help create 40,000 jobs for the unemployed in the city, the
group said in its jobs plan blueprint, available here
The idea of a transaction tax on the derivatives industry
has a long history, but exchanges have historically fought off
such proposals by arguing that a tax would simply send trading
elsewhere, resulting in a net loss of jobs and no added
revenue.
CME and CBOE executives have already been considering
pulling up their Chicago stakes and relocating to other states
to avoid steep tax hikes imposed by Illinois earlier this
year.
A CME spokesman declined to comment on the proposal. A CBOE
spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.
Stand Up Chicago expected thousands of people to join
marches from five different downtown locations later on Monday
"to reclaim our jobs, our homes and our schools," the group's
web site said.
The marchers were expected to converge on the Art Institute
of Chicago, where the Futures Industry Association is having a
reception for its annual Chicago Expo.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)