By Ben Berkowitz
NEW YORK, Oct 4 In 2011 in America, what passes
for a revolution is a frightening tangle of wires, power
strips, routers and gas generators underneath a canopy in the
center of a park.
That fire hazard of a mess is at the center, literally and
figuratively, of the Occupy Wall Street movement. The
protesters who have disrupted lower Manhattan since
mid-September have assembled the means to blast out their
message -- if they can agree on what they fighting for.
"Whoever controls the media, the messages, controls the
culture," read a ratty cardboard sign that Connor Petras held
at the corner of a major downtown intersection.
But Petras, juggling his BlackBerry and an apparently stale
wheat bagel while also trying to hold the sign, acknowledged
the protesters did not have their rallying cry figured
out.
"There's not really a main focus point ... and I think that
is a problem," the 18-year-old New Jersey native said.
Higher taxes on the wealthy, more equitable treatment by
banks, easier financial terms for higher education, better care
of the environment -- all are on the agenda at Zuccotti Park, a
concrete island in the shadow of the rising World Trade Center,
and yet none of them top the list yet.
HASHTAG TO TUMBLR
Occupy Wall Street is movement, but it is also a Twitter
hashtag, a Facebook page and a Livestream event, which means
the protest does not even need a physical home. By one estimate
Tuesday morning, "Occupy" events were happening in 147 cities,
and much of that is the result of social media being used to
recruit the young and the computer-literate.
"OccupyWallStreet is a hashtag revolt," Jeff Jarvis, a
professor of journalism at the City University of New York and
author of the blog BuzzMachine, said in a recent post. "A
hashtag has no owner, no hierarchy, no canon or credo. It is a
blank slate onto which anyone may impose his or her
frustrations, complaints, demands, wishes, or principles."
On a cold and gray Tuesday morning, with rain imminent and
many of the protesters huddled half-asleep on the ground, there
were plenty of subtle signs of technology's influence, such as
Twitter hashtags on printed maps, five-day weather forecasts on
a status board and a core of computer-savvy volunteers.
Whatever you call it -- data center, media hub,
post-production studio -- it would be the envy of a lot of IT
departments in corporate America. Laptops, webcams and cell
phones vie for precious space with cigarettes (Marlboro Lights
are a popular choice) and coffee cups (to the consternation of
the "technical staff" worried about spills).
It is anarchy, and the people like it that way.
"It all happens very quickly and every aspect of the media
supports every other," said Luke Richardson, 25, of the
Brooklyn neighborhood of Bushwick. Richardson satisfied the
protester stereotype in some ways -- goatee, blue kerchief
around his neck at the ready for tear gas -- and yet not in
others, like his Green Bay Packers beanie.
He said he wasn't worried about the uncontrolled spread of
the message: "I'm not concerned with trying to control it too
much."
WIDE REACH
There has clearly been some fragmentation. On Facebook, the
Occupy Wall Street page has nearly 22,000 "likes." Yet there
are another 9,000-plus for the Boston page, more than 13,000 in
Los Angeles, over 6,600 in Philadelphia, and on and on. It is
not clear how many of those overlap.
The movement's official Twitter name, @OccupyWallSt, had
nearly 39,000 followers. The "Global Revolution" Livestream
channel had nearly 4,000 viewers.
On Tumblr, page after page is tagged with the protests,
whether it be pictures of protesters' signs, quotes from
speeches or personal observations of the young and old, famous
and anonymous who went to the park themselves, like tourists,
to see what it was all about.
For sheer impact, little has topped "We are the 99
Percent," a Tumblr site on which people share their personal
stories of financial pain, hand-written and held up to a camera
for the world to see. The site already features more than 600
personal stories, some of them written by and featuring the sad
faces of children.
More than anything else, that has drawn huge attention from
the mainstream media. Washington Post columnist Ezra Klein
devoted a column on Tuesday to why the blog itself justified
covering the Wall Street protests. "These are not rants against
the system. They're not anarchist manifestos. They're not calls
for a revolution. They're small stories of people who played by
the rules, did what they were told, and now have nothing to
show for it," Klein wrote.
No matter how ragged or how young, most everyone in the
park has some kind of internet access, usually via smartphone
(Research in Motion's Blackberry for the most part, as Apple
seems out of favor somehow with the crowd).
Providing the backbone of the network are portable WiMax
hotspots from Clearwire, powerful enough that more than 40,000
people a day can tune in to live streams. If Clearwire and
Research in Motion stay in business, and the sun shines long
enough to power the soon-to-be-erected solar panels, there is a
sense the protests could go on indefinitely.
Even the weather is covered by technology -- 24-year-old
Queens native Nicholas Isabella, a trained meteorologist, plots
five-day forecasts from a laptop in the center of the park,
tweeting and broadcasting them on Livestream.
"People go on the marches, I can tell them to bring a
poncho," he said.
